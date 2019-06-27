A five-hour police standoff in the city of Tomah with an armed and barricaded subject ended peacefully late Wednesday.
Dalton D. Hintz, 25, Tomah, was taken into custody by Tomah police about 11 p.m.
The standoff was triggered after reports that Hintz had used text messages to issue death threats. According to the Tomah Police Department, Hintz has an extensive history of police contacts, some of which included "violent tendencies." Police also determined that Hintz had an active arrest warrant.
Hintz was located about 6 p.m. at a West Washington Street residence, where he reportedly made 911 calls demanding officers leave. Based on information that Hintz was in possession of a firearm and that another person was inside the residence, additional law enforcement, including personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit, were deployed.
The police department said "diversionary devices and explosive breeching assets" were deployed during negotiations to encourage both people to exit the residence without police needing to enter. The second person inside the residence is considered a victim in the incident and wasn't named by police.
The incident remains under investigation.
