Two adults and three juveniles were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a report of a strong-arm robbery Jan. 12 at Firemen’s Park.
Tyler J. King, 18, Wilton and Ryan Daniel Taylor, 21, Tomah were both referred for strong-arm robbery, battery, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and being a party to a crime.
In addition, one 17-year-old juvenile and two 16-year-old juveniles were referred for strong-arm robbery, possession of marijuana and being a party to a crime.
The victim, Austin Jewell, 18, Tomah, told Tomah Police Department officers he was lured to Firemen’s Park, where he was dragged from a vehicle and kicked several times. Jewell told police that the assailants took $364 in cash, a debit card, a smoke vape, a pair of blue jeans, a cell phone, a speed charger and a pack of cigarettes. The report says Jewell was texted by one of the 16-year-olds seeking marijuana and that the same juvenile drove Jewell to Firemen’s Park.
Police interviewed King Jan. 16. He told police that Taylor had contacted him and said he had arranged to obtain marijuana from Jewell and that Taylor suggested robbing Jewell instead. King said Taylor told him to take Jewell’s backpack while Taylor carried out the assault. In addition to the contents Jewell reported missing, King said the backpack contained three bags of marijuana, a bottle of vodka and a class ring.
Police determined that Jewell didn’t give a complete version of the incident and made several unsuccessful efforts to locate him. Jewell was referred for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
