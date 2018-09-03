KENDALL -- Labor Day weekend is normally a time for the village of Kendall to get together and celebrate the final weekend of summer.
The village made sure 2018 was no different.
Despite the flooding rains of Aug. 27 and threat of more rainfall, Kendall gathered Sunday for its annual downtown parade and corn boil.
Village president Richard Martin said at least 12 residences and two businesses were flooded. In addition, the main village park, where the corn boil was scheduled to be held Friday, was completely washed out by the storm that sent the Baraboo River over its banks.
Village leaders met Thursday and decided to hold the parade as scheduled Sunday. The corn boil was rescheduled for Sunday after the parade on the lots of Martin's business, Martin Warehousing, and Kendall Trucking next door.
"We just decided we needed a day for people to forget," Martin said. "We decided we're going to throw the two lots together and have a little party."
It has been a difficult week for Kendall and surrounding communities overwhelmed by up to 10 inches of rain. Officially Kendall received 8 ½ inches, and the heavy rainfall sent the Kendall Fire Department into rescue and cleanup mode. Kendall fire chief Dave Gruen said the efforts of his 20 volunteers weren't limited to the village. He said his firefighters provided mutual aid to other communities that were just as hard hit.
"We're keeping our heads above water," he said. "We're just lucky nobody got hurt."
Greun said lots of volunteers responded Tuesday, including spouses of firefighters, several members of the Kendall American Legion and people who weren't affiliated with any group. Kendall resident Don Yahnke was among those who answered the call Tuesday morning.
"Tuesday I was down here helping," he said. "There was water as far as you could see. Where we're standing right now, it was waist-high."
The park was gutted by the storm.
"We just put thousands of dollars into our park, and now it's gone," Martin said. "There was so much sediment and rocks that washed in there, it was unbelievable. The normal park stuff is all gone."
The rainfall held off during the parade but returned for the corn boil, sending most of the crowd underneath a large awning that was set up where trucks are normally parked. Most people stuck around while the sounds of the Cazenovia German Band played in the background.
Lee Wyttenbach, who announced the parade, was proud of the turnout Sunday. He described the community response since the flood as "unbelievable."
"It was marvelous how they responded," Wyttenbach said. "It's just life in a small town. It's what small-town people do. They look out for each other."
Martin said fundraising has already begun to help people impacted by the flood. Proceeds from the corn boil will help flood victims, and F&M Bank in Kendall has pledged to match the first $1,000 in donations.
Martin is optimistic the community will bounce back. He said the village is determined to hold its 2019 Labor Day festivities in the village park, regardless of whether it receives any government help.
"We're resilient," he said. "We're coming back."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
