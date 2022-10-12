 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flu shot clinics set for Tomah, Wilton, Sparta

The Monroe County Health Department has announced the following flu vaccination clinics:

Oct. 17 - Community drive-through, Tomah Recreation Park, noon-2 p.m.

Oct. 18 - Wilton fire station, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 21 - Monroe County Health Department, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone six months and older receive an annual flu shot. It takes about two weeks for the flu vaccine to protect against the virus.

The health department is offering quadrivalent vaccine for those under 65 years and a high dose vaccine for those 65 and older. The health department can bill Medicare, Medical Assistance, Senior Preferred and third party insurance companies to cover the $30 charge for regular vaccine and $65 for high-dose vaccine.

In addition to the flu shot, the health department recommends:

  • Stay home if sick.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Wash hands often.
  • Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and objects.

More clinics will be scheduled in October and November.

To pre-register or schedule individual appointments, contact the health department at 608-269-8666.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

