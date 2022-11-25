Flu shots Dec. 2, Dec. 9 in Sparta

The Monroe County Health Department is offering flu shot community clinics Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department office, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

The health department is offering the regular flu vaccine for $30, which can be billed to insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.

The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot. Health department officials say it takes about two weeks before the vaccine offers protection against influenza.

To schedule an appointment of inquire about availability of walk-ins, call the health department at 608-269-8666.