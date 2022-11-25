 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flu shots Dec. 2, Dec. 9 in Sparta

  • 0

The Monroe County Health Department is offering flu shot community clinics Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the health department office, 315 W. Oak St., Sparta.

The health department is offering the regular flu vaccine for $30, which can be billed to insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.

The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot. Health department officials say it takes about two weeks before the vaccine offers protection against influenza.

To schedule an appointment of inquire about availability of walk-ins, call the health department at 608-269-8666.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News