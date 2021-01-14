 Skip to main content
Focus on Forage webinar offered by UW-Extension
Focus on Forage webinar offered by UW-Extension

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension is offering a free webinar series highlighting research-based information and farmer strategies to optimize forage yield, quality, and profitability.

The Focus on Forage webinars will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. through March 3.

Webinars are free, but registration is required by 5 p.m. the day before the event at https://go.wisc.edu/334pqz. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants the day of the meeting.

Topics for the next four webinars include:

  • Jan. 20—Managing alfalfa in Wisconsin’s changing forage landscape
  • Jan. 27—Optimizing production of frass and mixed grass hays
  • Feb. 3—Using small grains to fill a forage niche
  • Feb. 10—Alternative forage strategies when alfalfa fails

For more information on the Focus on Forage webinar series, contact Ashley Blackburn, nutrient and pest management outreach specialist, at aablackburn@wisc.edu.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

