Focus on Forage webinar offered by UW-Extension

University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension is offering a free webinar series highlighting research-based information and farmer strategies to optimize forage yield, quality, and profitability.
The Focus on Forage webinars will be held weekly on Wednesdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. through March 3.
Webinars are free, but registration is required by 5 p.m. the day before the event at https://go.wisc.edu/334pqz. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants the day of the meeting.
Topics for the next four webinars include:
- Jan. 20—Managing alfalfa in Wisconsin’s changing forage landscape
- Jan. 27—Optimizing production of frass and mixed grass hays
- Feb. 3—Using small grains to fill a forage niche
- Feb. 10—Alternative forage strategies when alfalfa fails
For more information on the Focus on Forage webinar series, contact Ashley Blackburn, nutrient and pest management outreach specialist, at aablackburn@wisc.edu.