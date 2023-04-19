The federal government will end the COVID-19 public health emergency May 11. The end of this declaration will mean changes to policies established during the pandemic, according to the Monroe County Health Department.

One of the policies that ended as of March 2023 is the extra benefits FoodShare members had been receiving because of COVID-19. Members will now get their regular benefits in the first two weeks of each month. For anyone experiencing financial hardship, FoodShare and other food assistance resources may be available. Visit dhs.wi.gov/foodshare/resources.htm or call 211 or 877-947-2211 to find food assistance options near you.

Anyone who is pregnant or had a baby in the past six months, breastfeeds a baby under the age of one year, or cares for a child under the age of 5 may be eligible to receive Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) benefits. Learn more at https://healthymonroecowi.org/wic/ or call 608-269-8671.

