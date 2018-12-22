The written word has always been a central part of Merle Hill's life.
As child, he often buried himself in the dictionary. He recalled grabbing a dictionary to look up a word he didn't understand and still having it open an hour later as other words caught his attention.
"I used the dictionary a lot," he said.
His kinship with words led to a long career in journalism. He looked back on those years Friday, one day before celebrating his 100th birthday Saturday with family and friends at the Tomah VFW hall.
Hill was born Dec. 22, 1918, on a dairy farm in the town of Tomah to Caddie and Emma Hill. He described his father as a "big promoter of Holstein cattle" who headed Holstein associations in Monroe County and Wisconsin.
Hill admired his family's work ethic but decided at an early age that farming wasn't in his future. He said his decision was influenced by "all the extremely hard, endless work that farmers had to do for not a heck of a lot of reward. I thought there has to be a better way to make a living than that."
He found it through the written word. As a seventh- and eighth-grader at St. Mary's Catholic School in Tomah, he looked forward to "spell downs" administered by his "taskmaster" teacher, Sister Richard.
"She would give us a word, and we would go to the blackboard and spell the word and sometimes have to give a definition − how that word would be used in normal life," he said. "I became fascinated with words."
That background served him well at Marquette University, where he worked for the school paper and yearbook. He was passed over for editor of the school newspaper but was chosen as editor for The Marquette Journal, the school's literary magazine.
Upon graduation, Marquette's dean forwarded Hill's name to the editor of the Muskegon (Michigan) Chronicle. After an interview was scheduled, Hill boarded a Lake Michigan ferry boat during "one of the worst storms in Lake Michigan history," he said.
Hill was the only passenger on the ferry, and the editor was surprised that Hill kept his interview appointment.
"He said, 'If you're that determined to apply for the job, you got it,'" Hill said.
His employment in Muskegon lasted just seven months. Believing that the United States' entrance into World War II was inevitable, he joined the Army in January 1941 and rose to the rank of staff sergeant. While serving in the Pacific, he met Lt. Anne Marie Daly, an Army nurse. Despite their differing backgrounds, they became attracted to each other and married shortly after the war.
"She was a mainline Philadelphia girl, and he was a dirt farmer from western Wisconsin," said Hill's son, Jim Hill.
Hill was discharged in 1945, and he and Anne Marie had six children in seven years − Catherine Anne, Mary Pat, Elizabeth, Thomas, Margaret and Jim.
Upon returning to Tomah, Hill sought out John Kenny Sr., owner of the Tomah Journal and Tomah Monitor-Herald, and asked if there was an opening for a reporter. Kenny said there wasn't but referred him to Roy Bangsberg at the La Crosse Tribune, where Hill was hired as a city and county government reporter.
Hill said his most memorable stories were sensational murder cases, including Bessie Moore in 1946 and Evelyn Hartley in 1953. Both remain unsolved to this day. Hill developed productive sources in the La Crosse Police Department, which allowed him to tag along during the investigation of Moore's death.
"The police had a call to follow somebody across the marsh," he said. "They had bloodhounds, and I remember following them all the way to the other side of the La Crosse River marsh. Those were interesting days."
When he wasn't reporting, Hill pitched for Tomah's traveling baseball team in the 1940s and 1950s. Games attracted hundreds of fans back then.
"Although I wasn't very big, I could throw curves − left, right, up and down," he said.
Hill later became a news editor and mentored many Tribune reporters, including Grant Bloom, Ken Brekke and Terry Burt.
During his 35 years at the Tribune, Hill never lost contact with the Tomah farm. His work schedule allowed him to visit the farm almost every Saturday.
Upon his retirement in December 1981, he moved back to the farm, first to take care of his mother and later to help oversee the operation. He sustained his writing craft by penning columns for the Tomah Journal.
The farm exists today as Hill Farms Inc. with James Hill as president and Merle Hill as the majority stockholder. Although he decided early in life that farming wasn't going to be his profession, Hill has no regrets about sticking close to his Tomah roots.
"It's my home," he said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.