Law enforcement is searching for a former Tomah man suspected of an unprovoked assault Sept. 22 in La Crosse.

Police are asking for helping in locating 21-year-old Gerald P. Pemberton. He is wanted for substantial battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly attacking a 59-year-old man at Rudy's Restaurant in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, the victim arrived at the restaurant at 4 p.m. to clean the facility. As he was unlocking the door, Pemberton walked toward him, started a conservation, punched him in the face and ran from the scene.  The punch knocked out one of the victim's teeth.

Gerald P. Pemberton

Monroe County issued an arrest warrant for Pemberton Oct. 22. He is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Franklin Street in Onalaska, according to police.

Anyone with information related to Pemberton's whereabouts is asked to contact La Crosse Police Department Sgt. Jon Wenger at 608-789-7214 and reference incident number 19-45788.

To remain anonymous, callers can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS, submit a tip online or download the Crime Stoppers App "P3" to submit a tip via a phone.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

