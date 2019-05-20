Fort McCoy held its annual open house Saturday. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

The installation’s Commemorative Area served as the hub of activity for the event and showcased the History Center, five World War II-era buildings, Equipment Park and Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Activities included guided installation bus tours, a sandbag-filling station, personalized ID tags and camouflage face painting. Fort McCoy staff and units, as well as military-connected organizations from surrounding communities, set up displays to explain what they do and how they support the armed forces.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

