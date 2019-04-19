Fort McCoy's total economic impact for fiscal year 2018 has been estimated at $1.135 billion, close to the $1.18 billion reported for 2017; garrison officials announced recently
The data was compiled by Fort McCoy's Plans, Analysis and Integration Office.
Workforce payroll, operating costs and other expenditures totaled $283.7 million for 2018 compared to $294.8 million for 2017.
A total of 2,469 personnel worked at Fort McCoy in FY 2018 − 1,466 civilians, 505 military, and 498 contract employees.
Approximately 75 percent of the workforce lives within Monroe County. The total 2018 workforce payroll for civilian and military personnel was $158.3 million. The 2018 operating costs of $110.1 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.
Other expenditures accounted for $15.4 million and covered $506,995 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $14.8 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members at Fort McCoy for training.
Fort McCoy supported training for 148,733 personnel in FY 2018, which ran from Oct. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2018. The training population included reserve- and active-component personnel from throughout the military.
Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim said in November 2018 the installation continues to follow its motto as the "Total Force Training Center."
"We truly are a Total Force Training Center," Kim said. "We are the premier Army Reserve garrison installation that continues to advance our training facilities and support the warfighter to be more lethal. And that's how I continue to see it."
He described training as "priority No. 1."
"We have the high level of transient training and a great emphasis on (supporting) training as well as constantly improving our training land and ranges, which are state of the art. We continue to take what we have in World War II wood, and we upgrade it and we advance and modernize. It's just fantastic what's going on here."
A gross multiplier index of 4.0 was used to determine the overall effect of the expenditures in the local economy. The GMI measures the number of times a dollar turns over within a region and was developed by the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
