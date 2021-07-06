Fort McCoy exercises focus on fundamentals after COVID-19

Leaders believed that environment was necessary and allowed units and soldiers to grow in warrior tasks and skills.

"Basically that goal of the WAREX is to get them to kind of a practice level, kind of a walk phase as opposed to being at a full-trained level," said Babcock. "So, it's an acknowledgement that we're not quite there ... and providing them enough repetitions, reps and sets, of certain skill sets to get after improving making those battle skills something that are more muscle memory, and you just do it as opposed to having to figure it out when it's too late."

Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Dieckman, senior enlisted advisor, 86th TD, echoed that sentiment and expanded on what that meant for units.

"That's one of the big takeaways from it, because that includes a lot of things from having the right gear, to knowing how to fire your individual weapon and how to take care of your weapon, how to take care of your gear, how to do patrols, how to react to contact, all kinds of things," he added. "Those are all things that we can't necessarily replicate other than when we get to these exercises because they're hard to replicate on our own."

Training in this way is essential due to the recent pandemic.