Fort McCoy firefighters practice under-ice diving

Fort McCoy formed the dive team 10 years ago. Zilliox said he started teaching the training to Fort McCoy firefighters around that same time. He first taught diving basics during the summer months at Lake Wazee in Jackson County.

“We got them used to diving first and then moved them into public safety,” Zilliox said in a February 2019 article about the same training activity. “Ice diving is about practice, practice, practice,” Zilliox said. “Even though we do this every year, even when we’re not teaching a bunch of new guys, we will still come out and do this because it is that important.”

Divers took turns going in and out of a hole cut into the ice. Each diver was tethered with a line that included a communications connection.

Divers go in with dry suits and full-face masks, so the comfort level is much higher for them when they are underwater, Zilliox said. The divers are well-equipped, so the training helps them become well-versed in using that equipment. Divers were underwater for 15 to 20 minutes on average, completing lost diver and search scenarios.

Brever said underwater scenarios help them learn what it’s like in case they have to assist in a real-world emergency.