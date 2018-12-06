Soldiers with the 426th Regional Training Institute (Wisconsin Military Academy) rendered honors to former President George Herbert Walker Bush Dec. 6 with a 21-gun artillery salute at the Parade Field at Fort McCoy.
Fort McCoy was among Army installations around the world to conduct a 21-gun salute at noon local time.
In accordance with Army regulations, guns were fired at one-minute intervals.
Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Nov. 30 at his home in Houston, Texas. In accordance with a presidential executive order published Dec. 1, all executive departments and agencies of the federal government were closed Dec. 5. The flag of the United States was lowered to half-staff Dec. 1, and will remain half-staff until sunset Dec. 30.
The former president was buried on the grounds of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.