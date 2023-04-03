The 88th Readiness Division headquartered at Fort McCoy and Fort Snelling, Minnesota, hosted a Meet Your Army Reserve recruiting event at Fort McCoy March 30. More than 20 students and teachers from around Wisconsin engaged in training simulation and hands-on experiences.

The students were greeted at the Medical Simulation Training Center by Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, 88th RD commanding general, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Wisconsin Maj. Gen. (ret.) Marcia Anderson, and Lt. Col. Jim Lavelle, representing U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy.

The group observed portions of the Army Reserve Medical Command Best Warrior Competition then moved to Regional Training Site-Medical for hands-on medical simulation training.

Next they transitioned to the Simulations Training Complex, where military equipment and historical/informational displays shared more about Army Reserve opportunities. Lunch was an experience for the group to prepare their own meals, ready to eat.

Soldiers from the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade supported the event, taking rotations from the group in high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles for a ride through the wheeled-vehicle driving course. When returning from the course, students viewed the new joint light tactical vehicle, the vehicle designated to replace the Humvee.

The event concluded with a virtual experience for students in the Warrior Skills Trainer, where they were able to be behind the virtual wheel of a Humvee.

Amanda Hoppe-Meyer, a teacher from Mosinee High School, shared some of her thoughts after the event.

“The most valuable thing I learned today is that the Army can provide almost any kind of training and experience for those willing to meet the challenge of service," she said. "Each person I met was proud to share their experience in the Army and how it has benefited them — this wasn't something for students to read online or a commercial - it was real and honest feedback from people who have lived (or are living) it.”

Hoppe-Meyer stressed the importance of educator awareness of all options available to students.

“It is the responsibility of educators to help students prepare to be productive, successful citizens of our ever-changing global community, “Hoppe-Meyer said. “Part of this responsibility is providing an opportunity to explore ALL post-secondary options, including the military. Educators (and students) attending this event can see (and experience) firsthand how today's Army can help them pursue their personal passions while being a part of something much larger.”

The Meet Your Army Reserve event was the first of its kind at Fort McCoy. The 88th Readiness Division collaborated with recruiters from the Milwaukee U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion and are eager to host another event in the future. Interested students, educators or counselors should reach out to their local Army or Army Reserve recruiters.