Fort McCoy hosts Make-A-Wish visit

“I talked to Miguel,” Ana said. “He said … everything was perfect. He enjoyed getting on the tanks and helicopter and looking inside of them. He enjoyed being with the soldiers. He loves each of the gifts he got, and he is thankful for everything. My family enjoyed everything and learning about the Army. Thank you for making Miguel’s wish come true on being a soldier.”

Capt. Nickolas Sinopoli, the Black Hawk pilot who communicated with Miguel along with fellow crew members Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Reeves and Staff Sgt. Matthew McCutchin, said it was a “tremendous honor” to take part in Miguel’s special day.

“From Miguel clearing us to land, to pinning the wings on his chest, and hoisting him into the pilot’s seat, I’ll never forget it,” Sinopoli said. “One of the most rewarding things about flying is sharing the magic of aviation with others. Making Miguel’s wish happen was one of the most gratifying moments of my flying career. The smile on his face made it all worth it. The entire crew was on cloud nine coming back to Madison after meeting Miguel.”

James Tomsovic, who works in the DPTMS air traffic control tower, enjoyed seeing the boy’s excitement.