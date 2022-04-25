Fort McCoy hosts March Community Leader Engagement for local leaders

Fort McCoy held a special Community Leader Engagement on March 21 for civic leaders from several Wisconsin cities near the installation.

More than a dozen community leaders from Tomah, Sparta, La Crosse and other nearby municipalities gathered at Fort McCoy to see the post’s mission first-hand.

“Community Leader Engagements like this one allow our local and regional leaders to develop a better understanding of the mission Fort McCoy supports, as many are either new to their positions or have never visited the installation before,” said public affairs specialist Christopher Hanson of the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, which helped organize the engagement. “We had a great turnout for this event and we were able to effectively provide a pretty thorough overview of the training capabilities the installation offers.”

During their visit, the community leaders received a driving tour of the installation and made stops at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility on South Post, Fort McCoy Commemorative Area, Fort McCoy Simulations Training Complex in the 200 block on the cantonment area, Garrison Headquarters, and dining facility 1362 where they enjoyed lunch with several Fort McCoy leaders.

Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss led the engagement visit and he was accompanied by Hanson, public affairs officer Tonya Townsell, public affairs specialist Kaleen Holliday, Directorate of Public Works director Liane Haun, 1st Sgt. Lauren Phillips, Sgt. Antoinette Wolliston and several other garrison personnel.

Community outreach is an important part of the Army mission. According to the Army, as stated at https://www.army.mil/outreach, “the Army is about more than ensuring our national security at home and abroad, it’s about giving back and getting to know the communities that support us.”

It’s also possibly important for community leaders to see the installation that provides a significant economic impact to their communities. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.

The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, home.army.mil/mccoy, shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a training plethora of training capabilities for service members.

“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”

More Community Leader Engagements are planned for the future, Hanson said.

