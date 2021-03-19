Fort McCoy kicks off relief drive

“We want them to know what AER can do for them,” Poss said. “Not only is financial assistance available but scholarships for spouses and children are also available. … By working together, we can make sure this campaign is an overwhelming success.”

Poss added that he’s proud of the Fort McCoy team as they support the campaign and AER.

“Here at Fort McCoy, we value diversity, equality and inclusion for strong Army teams,” Poss said. “We have a positive climate because people are our number-one resource in our community of effort. On behalf of the garrison command team, I want to thank you for everything you do here at Fort McCoy.”

ACS director Kevin Herman led the discussion about the campaign. He noted how AER helps a large number of people in many categories, including through financial assistance as well as scholarships. Herman said Fort McCoy scholarships awarded for the 2020-21 academic year included four scholarships for spouses of $8,538 and 31 scholarships for children totaling $121,125.

Herman also said the overall 2020 AER donations at Fort McCoy were $79,701.51 — $73,503.50 by retirees and $6,198.01 by active-duty service members.

“This year we want to exceed what we saw in 2020,” he said.