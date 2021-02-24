Fort McCoy lanches COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccines were developed in part through the Department of Defense’s Operation Warp Speed. The first vaccines were made available in December 2020 and continue to be distributed.

The Department of Defense describes Operation Warp Speed as “an unprecedented leap toward a historic breakthrough that will save countless lives. It is leveraging the best experts from the federal government and private industry to develop effective vaccines and therapeutics quickly without compromising safety.”

Learn more about Operation Warp Speed at defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Operation-Warp-Speed.

Since the pandemic response began at Fort McCoy in March 2020, the installation worked to bring back services and training after initially shutting down nearly everything as part of the early pandemic response.

As services began to reopen, strong COVID-19 protective measures had to be installed. The post already had policy letter 37 in place, which enforced sanitation and hygiene procedures for the Fort McCoy community and workforce. Next, the Fort McCoy team worked to create policy letter 38, which spells out how to operate and train in a COVID-19 environment.

The policy letters also addressed the return of training activities at Fort McCoy, which resumed July 7, 2020.