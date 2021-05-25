Fort McCoy leaders visit Great Lakes Navy boot camp

"Your team was instrumental in making this as smooth a process as possible, and I thank you for that," he said.

Additionally, Poss met with Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer Capt. Raymond Leung. As the installation commander, Leung fills a similar role as Poss as the garrison commander. They discussed some of the shared issues each installation faces, and Leung provided Poss a tour of the installation's massive galley (dining facility) complex. The galleys provide numerous healthy dining options and feed thousands of sailors each day.

Early Friday morning, Poss and Carter were escorted onto RTC, where they were met by RTC commanding officer Capt. Erik Thors, who provided a guided tour. The tour included the new recruit processing center, marksmanship training, medical, damage control/firefighting training, swim qualifications, physical training areas, seamanship basics and many others. The highlight of the trip was the Battle Stations - 21 training simulator, a full-scale accurate mock-up of a Navy ship, where recruits go through their final phase of training, pulling everything they learned during boot camp to operate and save the ship during emergency circumstances.

"This was an outstanding trip," Poss said. "I'm most impressed with how the Navy is able to integrate simulators into this training to create the most realistic scenarios possible."