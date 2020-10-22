Fort McCoy limits access to trick-or-treat

Fort McCoy has placed restrictions on who can trick-or-treat this year on post.

Trick-or-treating in the Fort McCoy housing area will be open only to residents and ID-card holders this year, according to Fort McCoy spokeswoman Tonya Townsell.

Townsell said she understands many neighbors look forward to the community event every year. However, because of COVID-19 spikes, she said Fort McCoy made a decision to limit access to make Halloween safer for everyone.

