After closing in March for a major upgrade, Fort McCoy’s Main Gate reopens for use and 24-hour operations at 5 a.m. Nov. 23.
“We will close Gate 1 and shift operations simultaneously to the Main Gate,” said Fort McCoy police chief Ryan A. Cunningham with the Directorate of Emergency Services. “There will be no change to operations when it comes to entry requirements. Those people who had E-Gate access solely due to the construction project will have the access removed at the same time.”
The intersection at South J Street and South 8th Ave. will return to a full four-way stop once again. The intersection at South J Street and Hwy. 21 for traffic going south toward the Ammunition Storage Point will also be reopened to normal traffic flow.
Sign boards to notify the community of the upcoming change will be placed along Highway 21 around Nov. 18, Cunningham said. The signs will notify personnel of the upcoming change, and at 5 a.m. Nov. 23, the signs will be changed to read, “Gate 1 Closed, Use Main Gate.”
People are also asked to remember that the parking lot for building 35, the Visitor Control Center, has moved from its original location.
Additionally, people will see new warning lights and signs for the newly installed vehicle barriers. Perimeter Security Partners of Brentwood, Tennessee, was the contractor for the $3.2 million Main Gate project, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office at Fort McCoy.
Work on the project included the demolition of old active vehicle barriers and the construction of new active vehicle barriers that meet the requirements for standoff distances required by mandated regulations, Green said.
Additionally, the new sidewalks and parking area now located next to building 35 allow for more parking space.
The Main Gate reopening was set for a Saturday, a lower traffic day, to ensure everything transitions smoothly. When people return to work at the installation Nov. 25, they just need to remember to use the Main Gate and not Gate 1, officials said.
