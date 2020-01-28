Fort McCoy, Monroe County reach support agreement on aerial photography

Fort McCoy and Monroe County officials signed the first intergovernmental support agreement between parties Dec. 26, 2019, at Fort McCoy.
The IGSA is for Light Detection and Ranging and Aerial Photography Services. The agreement will last 10 years from the date of signing.
This is the first agreement that resulted from the Army Community Partnership Kick-off and Needs and Capacity Conference that took place at Fort McCoy in April 2019. Leaders from throughout the Fort McCoy garrison, tenant organizations, and state and local government agencies participated in the conference.
“The conference helped determine both Fort McCoy and community requirements and identified new and existing partnerships and opportunities,” said Directorate of Public Works director Liane Haun.
After the first conference, an IGSA workshop was held in July 2019 to brainstorm partnership concepts and prioritize partnership initiatives.
“Once the concept was mutually acceptable to both Monroe County and Fort McCoy, the IGSA was forwarded to Installation Management Command, where it was approved for final staffing in October,” Haun said.
The April conference was the kick-off event for the Army Community Partnership Program at Fort McCoy, which leverages the strength of federal, state, and local governments to form partnerships that increase efficiencies and produce cost savings. According to the Office of the Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, the service’s lead organization for the Army Community Partnership Program, the goal of the program is to transform Army installation services through a variety of partnership possibilities.
“Partnership agreements with state and local municipalities form the basis of efficient and less-expensive service delivery that can be beneficial to both organizations without the complexities of traditional contracting practices,” said Maureen Richardson, chief of Resource Management and the Fort McCoy IGSA Program. “The program puts another tool in the tool kit to allow Department of Defense installations to operate at reduced costs.”
Richardson said many other military bases have already built partnerships with their surrounding communities.
“There are endless creative solutions in these partnerships,” Richardson said. “We want to bring these into our communities as well.”
The signing of the partnership agreement itself was the final step in solidifying the IGSA between Fort McCoy and Monroe County, Haun said.
“Monroe County already performs aerial photography for all the townships and had asked Fort McCoy if there was a chance of partnering together to have the aerial fly-over performed at the same time,” she said.
The cost for Monroe County to complete aerial photography is much less than what Fort McCoy was paying through other means.
“Now that we have the partnership agreement in place, Monroe County can include Fort McCoy in their spring 2020 aerial flyover, and Fort McCoy has a signed agreement in place to pay for the services being provided,” Haun said.
Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Hui Chae Kim and Monroe County administrator Tina Osterberg signed the agreement. More IGSAs are expected to be completed as more partnerships are formed, Haun said.
“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Monroe County and hope this will be the first of many more partnerships,” Richardson said. “Ideally, Fort McCoy and the Sparta and Tomah community leaders will approach us with good ideas they would like to try, which can serve us both or all of us together. We have started working groups in several areas across Fort McCoy, including in emergency services and human relations. These are win-win opportunities which have a great deal of support at Army, DOD, and congressional levels.”