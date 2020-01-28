Fort McCoy, Monroe County reach support agreement on aerial photography

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Partnership agreements with state and local municipalities form the basis of efficient and less-expensive service delivery that can be beneficial to both organizations without the complexities of traditional contracting practices,” said Maureen Richardson, chief of Resource Management and the Fort McCoy IGSA Program. “The program puts another tool in the tool kit to allow Department of Defense installations to operate at reduced costs.”

Richardson said many other military bases have already built partnerships with their surrounding communities.

“There are endless creative solutions in these partnerships,” Richardson said. “We want to bring these into our communities as well.”

The signing of the partnership agreement itself was the final step in solidifying the IGSA between Fort McCoy and Monroe County, Haun said.

“Monroe County already performs aerial photography for all the townships and had asked Fort McCoy if there was a chance of partnering together to have the aerial fly-over performed at the same time,” she said.

The cost for Monroe County to complete aerial photography is much less than what Fort McCoy was paying through other means.