Fort McCoy observes Native American Heritage Month

Fort McCoy celebrated Native American Heritage Month on Nov. 21 with a presentation on the history and heritage of the Ho-Chunk Nation at McCoy’s Community Center.

William Quackenbush, tribal historic preservation officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation, was the guest speaker for the event.

Quackenbush spoke about the Ho-Chunk’s history and their connection to their ancestral lands, which stretched over much of what is now southern Wisconsin, including Fort McCoy, and parts of Illinois and Iowa. According to Ho-Chunk oral history, their first village was Red Banks, situated near modern-day Green Bay.

Like many Native American peoples, the Ho-Chunk were targeted for removal in the 18th and 19th centuries. Starting in the 1830s, the Ho-Chunk were relocated to Nebraska. While some of their members stayed, splitting into the modern-day Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, others kept returning to Wisconsin.