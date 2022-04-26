Fort McCoy observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

Fort McCoy community leaders participated in a proclamation signing ceremony April 5 declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.

The installation held the special proclamation signing ceremony at the center that was organized by the Fort McCoy Army Community Service office and the Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program office.

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, garrison command sergeant major and other unit leaders signed the proclamation.

Poss addressed the audience about the importance of sexual assault prevention and more.

"Let's be active participants and change our culture by being positive influences promoting bystander intervention, by stopping sexual harassment and assault, and by participating ... in events throughout the month," Poss said.

The Department of Defense theme for SAAPM is “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.” SAAPM is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities on how to prevent sexual assault.

According to the Army SHARP Program Office, the 2022 Army theme for ASSPM is "Prevention Starts With You." This theme builds on the concept of upholding what it means to be a member of an Army team.

"When it comes to sexual assault and sexual harassment, the only person responsible for committing the act is the perpetrator, but all members of the team have the ability to look out for each other’s safety," states the theme explanation at https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/SAAPM-2022/index.html. "Leaders and Soldiers must work in unison to build camaraderie and trust amongst the ranks. This trust allows teams to focus on mission and unit readiness, eliminate harmful behaviors by preventing sexual harassment, sexual assault, and associated retaliation."

At the proclamation signing, in addition to Fort McCoy Garrison personnel, representatives from the 88th Readiness Division, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade, and other post tenant organizations were there.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.