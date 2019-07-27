Members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch were presented with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Military Conservation Partner Award July 11 during a ceremony on post.
"The United States Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt wanted me to convey his best wishes here today," said USFWS director-nominee Aurelia Skipwith during the presentation. "It is wonderful to be here to express our appreciation for your success and blending the important conservation work with your national defense mission, both of which are important to our nation.
"At the Department of the Interior and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, we have been working hard to increase opportunities for all Americans to get outside and enjoy our public lands, which I know is a priority here at Fort McCoy," Skipwith said.
The award recognizes significant natural resources management achievements by military installations, particularly the conservation of important wildlife and their habitats through cooperative work with the USFWS and other partners.
"To recognize the hard work that our nation's military installations do for conservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service created the Military Conservation Partnership Award," Skipwith said. "As you all know, Fort McCoy is a special place, and all of you have made significant investments in your natural resources, which is why we are honoring you here today."
She cited the example "of the significant work you have done has been your support of the Karner blue butterfly," an endangered species that's native to the base.
"Some of the best remaining habitat, and the largest population of this species in the world, is found right here," she said.
She said another example is the "creative management (of) the Badger Drop Zone. (It's) an incredible 800-acre grassland. Your work will protect this incredible habitat that is home to a variety of pollinators and sensitive bird species. The most important part is that your work meets both the military mission's and the species' needs.
Skipwith said the work at Fort McCoy is a model for other military installations.
"Whether it is conducting habitat management or species surveys, your proactive, flexible, and collaborative approach has had a big impact on the ground," she said.
Natural Resources Branch chief Tim Wilder, who was previously the endangered species biologist for Fort McCoy, said many efforts contributed to his team earning the award.
"This is truly a Fort McCoy award and not just a Directorate of Public Works or NRB award," Wilder said. "Although the on-the-ground work completed by each NRB team member was instrumental in Fort McCoy being selected for this award, it couldn't have happened and wouldn't have happened without the support from many others on Fort McCoy."
Wilder said funding is needed to complete the work. He said budget analyst Joanne Haefele, "works with us to ensure we obtain the required funding and assists us in getting these funds obligated."
He said his group coordinates directly with Rey Vellido and his team within the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security to ensure the work it is doing is in direct support of the overall military mission.
"These are just two examples, but the bottom line is, we appreciate the support we get from others on the installation that allows us to be recognized for the work that we do," Wilder said.
The team that was recognized with this award, Wilder said, includes everyone within the Natural Resources Branch, including former NRB Chief Mark McCarty, who recently retired; all of the employees working on the installation through Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands agreement, who completed much of the on-the-ground work; DPTMS personnel; volunteers; and USFWS and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources employees, who either assisted with surveys or worked behind the scenes to approve projects.
"We are very proud of the positive relationship we have with both the USFWS and DNR," Wilder said.
