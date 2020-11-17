Fort McCoy readies for gun deer season

There were nearly 1,300 hunters who signed in and took to the woods at Fort McCoy, harvesting more than 300 deer during the post’s 2019 season, said wildlife program manager and biologist David Beckmann with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch.

The 2019 harvest was down from the 440 deer harvested during the 2018 gun-deer season.

“The deer harvest goal this year is between 300 and 350 deer so we can continue to effectively manage our deer population,” Beckmann said.

Bonus tags are not available for the 2020 season.

“The deer population has been within our overwinter population goal for the past few years, and we do not need to use the bonus tags to increase the overall harvest,” Beckmann said.

To participate in the gun-deer hunt at the installation, hunters must apply for a Fort McCoy permit through the Fort McCoy iSportsman site and then also purchase their permits through iSportsman, Beckmann said. The applications for the gun-deer hunt generally become available in late June every year. A few permits are still available for this year, and anyone interested should contact the Permit Sales Office for more information.