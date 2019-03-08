Fort McCoy's main gate will close for construction Wednesday, March 13, five days ahead of schedule.
During the construction period, which is expected to continue until mid-November, traffic will be rerouted through Gate 1, which is the old main gate for the installation and located less than half a mile west of the new main gate.
Traffic-flow patterns at Gate 1 will be marked to make it easier for drivers to understand how to enter and leave the installation, according to the Directorate of Emergency Services.
There will be no change to Gate 20 operations. It will remain open for all authorized users.
During the construction time, employees with access can use several electronic gates, as well.
The Fort McCoy Visitor Center, building 35, will remain open and accessible throughout the construction period. The center is located next to the current main gate and assists customers with installation passes, military
ID cards, military retiree support, and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.