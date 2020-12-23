Fort McCoy soldiers restock local food pantries

Fort McCoy leadership and Headquarters and Headquarters Company soldiers visited Couleecap Monroe County Food Pantry in Sparta and Neighbor for Neighbor, Inc. in Tomah Dec. 21 for the third and final dropoff from the Fort McCoy Holiday Food Drive that started in October.

In total, soldiers delivered more than 2,500 pounds of donations collected over the past two months.

COVID-19 measures have limited volunteer opportunities in 2020, but the Fort McCoy Food Drive seemed like the ideal chance to give back during the pandemic. Garrison commander Col. Michael Poss stated he is looking forward to increased volunteer opportunities for soldiers and civilians in 2021.

“We encourage our soldiers and civilians to volunteer and be active in our communities, but that obviously was restricted a bit in 2020. I am hopeful we can be much more involved in the coming year,” Poss said.

The pandemic has taken its toll on community programs as well. Couleecap is working with limited staff, and Neighbor for Neighbor has a dire need for volunteers to unload and stock. If interested in volunteering to assist these organizations, they ask interested volunteers to call ahead for more information on their current needs.