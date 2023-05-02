The newly formed Hiring Process Action Team kicked off earlier this year at Fort McCoy to tackle arguably the biggest challenges faced by the Monroe County installation — hiring and recruitment.

One of Fort McCoy’s 2023 decisive points is to aggressively pursue a 100-percent position fill rate by Sept. 30 — a challenge set by the Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, who will be the champion for this initiative.

The Fort McCoy Resource Management Office has teamed up with the Directorate of Human Resources, the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center and the Civilian Human Resources Agency to find solutions to fill positions and decrease the time it takes to hire talent.

“Fort McCoy has a number of open positions that many people just don’t know about,” Messenger said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for civilians from the surrounding communities to join the federal workforce, be part of a mission larger than themselves, reap the benefits of government employment and serve their country proudly.”

With a highly motivated Hiring Process Action Team and a Fort McCoy garrison command team ready to break down barriers, there has never been a better time than now to solve this enduring issue.

Currently Fort McCoy has a number of openings for police, engineers, administration, supply, budget, and recreation employees.

The Hiring Process Action Team is excited for this challenge and is looking forward to making this vision a reality.

Check out USAJobs.gov for a list of current openings — just search for Fort McCoy.