Fort McCoy teen named Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year

Fort McCoy family member Charles Tempski has been named the Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Clubs of America for his leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle.

The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle. Now in its 75th year, the program honors the nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures.

As the Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year, Tempski will serve as an ambassador for all teens in the state, receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year and ultimately the national title.

Tempski has overcome many challenges during his time at the Fort McCoy School Age and Youth Center. He struggled with popularity, building relationships, and with school. Through the years, Tempski has grown into an outgoing young man.

“The Fort McCoy Youth Center has enabled me to grow as a leader in my community, allowed me to build relationships through the Youth Sponsorship Program, and made me feel accepted for who I am,” Tempski said.

Tempski has been a member of the Fort McCoy Torch and Keystone clubs for five years now. Torch club is for youth ages 10-13, and Keystone is for youth ages 14 and up. Keystone is the Boys & Girls Club movement’s most dynamic teen program. It affords teens an opportunity to gain valuable leadership and service experience. Teens conduct activities in four areas: academic success, career exploration, community service, and teen outreach.

Tempski has been a pillar of leadership in his community. He serves as an assistant senior patrol leader, military youth mentor, church council member and youth representative, hockey support staff, and school youth mentor for new students from military families. He also volunteers at a local nursing home when he can and peer mentors at the Fort McCoy Youth Center. Tempski plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a bachelor’s degree in biology. He would like to become a doctor of podiatry.

“We are incredibly proud of Charles and all the Youth of the Year nominees,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Being named Youth of the Year is a lifelong honor. As the Wisconsin Military Youth of the Year, Charles will serve as a spokesperson for kids and teens across the state who face the many unique challenges associated with military life.”

Founded in 1947 as Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier youth recognition program, Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community, and Boys & Girls Club. Youth of the Year representatives are the workforce leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers of tomorrow.

This fall, Tempski will compete for the title of Midwest Region Military Youth of the Year and an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Five regional winners will advance to the virtual National Youth of the Year event in Los Angeles in October 2022 to compete for the title of National Military Youth of the Year. The final stage of the journey, National Youth of the Year, presents the opportunity to receive an additional scholarship of $50,000 and a brand-new car.

For more information about the Youth of the Year program, visit youthoftheyear.org.

