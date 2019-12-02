Fort McCoy Total Force swimmers compete at Antigo

The pool at Fort McCoy is fixed, and that’s not the only good news for the Fort McCoy-based Total Force swim team. Alyssa Alden became the third Total Force swimmer to qualify for the Midwest regional swim tournament after her effort at Antigo Nov. 23.

“It’s been my goal to make Midwest time since I’ve been seven years old. I finally made it,” Alden said. She joins teammates Anthony Lord and Aidan Brach as Midwest qualifiers.

The Total Force coaching staff describes Alden as a dedicated member of the team who has taken her swimming seriously for several years. This year Alden wanted to kick it up a notch by pushing herself with increasing her endurance and working on her swim techniques.

“Amongst many swimmers on our team, Alyssa Alden has the determination to succeed, and it is with great pleasure that we have her on our team,” Total Force coach Julia Koput said.

After two weeks of downtime, the pool at Fort McCoy’s Rumpel Fitness Center has been repaired. That’s welcome news for a team that trained with mostly dryland routines.

“It’s hard to swim practice without a pool,” Koput said. “Dryland, stretching, yoga, running are all beneficial, but you need water to swim practice.”