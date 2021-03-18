Fort McCoy training boosts efficiency

A first-of-its-kind Lean Six Sigma course is taking place at Fort McCoy, said Michael Modawell with the Directorate of Human Resources.

Nineteen students completed the first week of LSS training with the support of Army Reserve instructors, Modawell said. A second week of training for the same students takes place later in March. This training is part of a broader garrison initiative to develop its workforce by educating and training them with tools and techniques to improve their project management, process improvement, and problem solving skills.

Lean Six Sigma is a method that improves performance by systematically removing waste and reducing variation in work processes.

“Lean Six Sigma not only reduces process defects and waste but also provides a framework for overall organizational culture change,” states a description about the process by the Lean Six Sigma Institute online. “By introducing Lean Six Sigma, the mindset of employees and managers changes to one that focuses on growth and continuous improvement through process optimization. This change in culture and the mindset of an organization maximizes efficiency and increases profitability.”

As people complete the LSS training, they earn different “belts” of accomplishment that mirror karate belts, Modawell said.