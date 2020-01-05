Fort McCoy trains 125,000 troops during past year

"This (was) my third CPX, and I'd have to say this is the best location of the ones that I've experienced because the way that it's laid out," Coggin said. "We're not competing against a lot of other units. We're not competing against a limited amount of assets. Fort McCoy has really supported us extremely well. It's been spectacular how they've really done that. There (were) other units training here, but we had the run of the place, and everyone supported us well. The infrastructure, housing, feeding and taking care of our soldiers (was) great."

During Operation Cold Steel III at Fort McCoy from late March to early May, hundreds of troops trained with Task Force Fortnite. Task Force Commander Lt. Col. Greg Derner said gunnery crews trained day and night using several Fort McCoy live-fire ranges, and those ranges and training areas worked well.

"The ranges themselves are the best equipped, technologically, in the Army Reserve," Derner said. "Of the locations where they have conducted Cold Steel, McCoy is the best. Overall, the installation is well set up to do this."

For fiscal year 2020, Fort McCoy will continue to see high numbers of troops training on post, Stewart said. This will include numerous CWOC classes throughout the winter and three consecutive CSTXs in 2020.