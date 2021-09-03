Fort McCoy welcomes new deputy commander

Fort McCoy welcomed Lt. Col. Chad Maynard to Fort McCoy as the new garrison deputy commander July 6.

Maynard came to Fort McCoy after serving as professor of military science at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.

Maynard has a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Franklin and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in logistics from Trident University International.

His military education includes basic training, Officer Candidate School, Advanced Airborne School, Aerial Delivery and Materiels Officer Course, Unit Movement Officer’s Course, Conventional Physical Security Course, Combatives Levels 1 and 2, Quartermaster Captains Career Course, Security Manager’s Course, Support Operations Course, Division Transportation Officer Course, Command and General Staff College, Reserve-Component National Security Course, and Joint and Combined Warfighting School-Hybrid.

Maynard enlisted in the Army in 2002 and completed basic training and OCS at Fort Benning, Georgia, before receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps. He served in the active Army until transitioning to the Army Reserve in April 2006. He was selected for the Active Guard Reserve program in December 2009.