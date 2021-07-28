Fort McCoy welcomes new Senior Enlisted Leader

Garrison commander Col. Michael Poss presented the Fort McCoy garrison flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico as she became the new Fort McCoy command sergeant major July 1 during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy.

DiDomenico previously served at Fort McCoy at the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy.

A CSM is the most senior enlisted member of a color-bearing Army unit. The CSM is appointed to serve as a spokesman to address the issues of all soldiers, from enlisted to officers, from warrant officers and lieutenants to the Army’s highest positions. As such, they are the senior enlisted adviser to the commander. The exact duties vary depending on the unit commander, including observing training and talking with soldiers and their families.

Immediately prior to this assignment, DiDomenico served as the senior enlisted adviser to the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence deputy commanding general-Army Reserve at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.