Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area opens for 2021 season

In 2020, Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground successfully reopened to the public after several months of being closed due to the installation response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up having one of the best years ever seen at the area.
For 2021, the campground reopened April 30, and officials hope to see that continued success.
“Last year was one of the busiest and best seasons we’ve experienced at Pine View,” said Scott Abell, chief of the Business and Recreation Division for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “We expect the same this summer. We’ll be opening up the Ten Point Pub at the Whitetail Ridge chalet as well for food and beverage and recreational activities when the season gets going as well.”
Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing and more.
Abell said the 2021 season mirrors the 2020 season pretty closely.
“Sites (opened) officially on April 30 to start the camping season as that weekend is also the opening of fishing season,” Abell said. “We’ll operate under the same basic COVID-19 mitigation measures as last year, such as masks required inside the campground office, encouraging social distancing and more. The equipment-issue operation at recreational equipment checkout also will be fully available like last year. We also will rent out pavilions this summer when we didn’t last year.”
Some of the services that will be available include:
- Full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins
- Fishing and hiking trails (for guests only)
- Lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty)
- Rental equipment
- Shuffleboard
- Miniature golf
- Comfort stations (toilets/showers)
- Camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites)
- Yurts, tent sites and basic electric sites
- Playgrounds and pavilions
- Basketball, volleyball and horseshoes areas
- Sportsman’s range
“Again we look forward to another great year,” Abell said. “We have exceptional camp sites, cabins, and more. I encourage everyone to pay us a visit this year.”
The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.