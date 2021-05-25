Fort McCoy's Pine View Recreation Area opens for 2021 season

In 2020, Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground successfully reopened to the public after several months of being closed due to the installation response to the COVID-19 pandemic and ended up having one of the best years ever seen at the area.

For 2021, the campground reopened April 30, and officials hope to see that continued success.

“Last year was one of the busiest and best seasons we’ve experienced at Pine View,” said Scott Abell, chief of the Business and Recreation Division for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “We expect the same this summer. We’ll be opening up the Ten Point Pub at the Whitetail Ridge chalet as well for food and beverage and recreational activities when the season gets going as well.”

Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. The recreation area includes acres of publicly accessible land with hiking trails, Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. Pine View Recreation Area offers year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing and more.

Abell said the 2021 season mirrors the 2020 season pretty closely.