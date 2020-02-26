Forum for School board candidates March 3

The Tomah Chamber of Commerce will conduct a forum Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. for the six candidates seeking Tomah School Board seats.

The forum will be held in the Tomah High School auditorium. Admission to the forum is free and open to the public.

“Our intent is to poll the candidates on issues important to the school district and the community,” Chamber president/CEO Tina Thompson said. “We want to give voters the opportunity to hear directly from the candidates.”

The format of the forum is as follows: A moderator will ask pre-set questions as well as questions from the floor. Each candidate will have a timed opportunity to answer each question. All questions from the audience will be collected by the moderator during the event.

Anyone who wants to submit questions for the candidates can forward them to the Chamber at info@tomahwisconsin.com by Sunday, March 1.

The six candidates running in the April 7 general election are Kirk Arity, Susan Bloom, Michael Gnewikow, Mitchell Koel, Rick Murray and Spencer Stephens. They received the most votes among the eight candidates who ran in the Feb. 18 primary.

The top three vote-getters in the general election will serve three-year terms.

