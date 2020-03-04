Forum held for Tomah School Board candidates

Five candidates for Tomah School Board shared their vision for the school district during a candidates forum Tuesday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
Few issues divided Sue Bloom, Mike Gnewikow, Mitchell Koel, Rick Murray and Spencer Stephens as they answered questions submitted by the public during the 90-minute session.
A sixth candidate, Kirk Arity, missed the forum due to illness.
None of the candidates are incumbents. The three incumbents − Jerry Fushianes, Nancy McCoy and John McMullen − aren’t seeking re-election.
There were no marked disagreements on the issues. Candidates did, however, offer a wide range of educational priorities.
Stephens said it’s important that students learn more than just core academics. He said skills like “conflict resolution and critical thinking” are also important.
“We need to put more effort into life skills,” Stephens said.
Koel said there needs to be a focus on technical education and skills that don’t require a four-year college degree. He also said students need instruction on financial planning, such as “how to balance a checkbook. How to purchase a car. How to purchase a home.”
Bloom said there needs to a greater emphasis on school safety and ithe mpact disruptive students have on the learning environment.
“I don’t want to have my grandchildren go to school and be half-afraid to be there, because it’s going to impede their learning,” she said. “That’s a big one for me — the discipline issue.”
Murray said there’s too much emphasis on standardized testing.
“We have to get our government to understand that state testing isn’t the answer to everything.,” he said. “State testing is the biggest waste of money that there is … and we need to find a way to change that.”
Gnewikow said schools should teach “leadership and how to be part of a team” and that extracurriculars play a role in the process.
“They need to be prepared at the high school level to be well-rounded,” he said.
The first question dealt with the search for a new superintendent. Cindy Zahrte, the district’s superintendent since 2010, is retiring effective June 30, and all candidates agreed that the new superintendent should continue Zahrte’s effort to reach out to the community.
Gnewikow appreciated Zahrte’s efforts to visit outlying areas of the district.
“I would hope the next superintendent … would realize we have a big area to cover,” Gnewikow said.
Stephens agreed.
“Community involvement is key,” he said. “You can’t run the organization from afar.”
Candidates generally supported recent referendums to override state-imposed revenue limits. Koel said he has voted yes on every referendum since he reached voting age.
“I value the education I got from Tomah, and I don’t feel cheated,” Koel said.
Bloom said she would be hesitant to cut any programs. She said businesses take local schools into account when deciding where to locate.
“Businesses look at what your schools can do and what their performance is,” she said.
Murray said the recent referendums have been necessary.
“When the school district went to referendum, there was a need,” Murray said. “It wasn’t to pad the pocketbook.”
The candidates also addressed the district’s building needs.
Bloom said the district’s school buildings are “cramped for space” and that “class sizes can’t get any larger.”
Koel said the issue needs more study and that it’s not clear whether the district “needs a new school or do we shuffle kids around.”
Murray said the district’s school buildings are aging and noted that the high school recently turned 50 years old. He described most school buildings as “at capacity.”
Stephens said he was impressed by how teachers he visited at Lemonweir Elementary School are handling space issues. He said the impact of students with behavioral issues and special needs students must be considered when addressing building issues.
Gnewikow said he was surprised by how crowded some school buildings are but added that all buildings in the district meet state building codes and fire regulations.
“We’re up to code,” he said. “We’re not putting our students in unsafe situations.”
The general election is Tuesday, April 7. The top three vote-getters will serve three-year terms on the board beginning with board’s reorganization meeting April 27.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.