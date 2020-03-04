Forum held for Tomah School Board candidates

“I don’t want to have my grandchildren go to school and be half-afraid to be there, because it’s going to impede their learning,” she said. “That’s a big one for me — the discipline issue.”

Murray said there’s too much emphasis on standardized testing.

“We have to get our government to understand that state testing isn’t the answer to everything.,” he said. “State testing is the biggest waste of money that there is … and we need to find a way to change that.”

Gnewikow said schools should teach “leadership and how to be part of a team” and that extracurriculars play a role in the process.

“They need to be prepared at the high school level to be well-rounded,” he said.

The first question dealt with the search for a new superintendent. Cindy Zahrte, the district’s superintendent since 2010, is retiring effective June 30, and all candidates agreed that the new superintendent should continue Zahrte’s effort to reach out to the community.

Gnewikow appreciated Zahrte’s efforts to visit outlying areas of the district.

“I would hope the next superintendent … would realize we have a big area to cover,” Gnewikow said.