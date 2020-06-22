Forward Tomah announces loan program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Forward Tomah Development Incorporated has established a COVID-19 zero-interest loan relief program to assist businesses in the Tomah area.

FTDI, a land-holding non-profit organization based in Tomah, has committed to investing up to $100,000 in cash to contribute to local needs.

Applications for the loan can be accessed through local Tomah lenders. Loan amounts are in increments of $2,500 or $5,000 depending on the business size measured in full-time equivalent employees. Loan recipients are not required to make a payment until one year from the time of funds being dispersed, and funds can be paid back over five years. To qualify, applicants must contact their local Tomah lender for an application.

Qualifying applicants will have 100 FTE or less, have their business operations based in Tomah or be a member of Forward Tomah or the Tomah Chamber of Commerce and have been negatively impacted from COVID-19.

The application deadline is June 26. Applications will be reviewed and processed by financial institutions by July 2, and decisions on applications will be made by July 10.

