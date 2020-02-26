Foundation gives Family Promise $2,000 to purchase van

For any family struggling to make it, reliable transportation is absolutely essential.
Family Promise of Monroe County, with help from Tomah Health Community Foundation, has stepped forward to help families get where they need to go. The foundation recently donated $2,000 to Family Promise to purchase a van that will transport homeless families assisted by the non-profit.
"The transportation piece is an important piece ... and we need a very reliable van," said Monroe County Family Promise president Krishna Battista.
Earlier this year, Family Promise enrolled its first families in the program, which is designed to assist homeless families achieve a sustainable home. There are 13 host sites (mostly churches) that will house the families on a rotating basis and provide an evening meal and breakfast.
During the day, clients are transported from the host site to the main facility in Sparta, where Battista said clients receive "intensive case management" to address their housing needs.
Battista said in addition meeting immediate needs, such as shelter, showers and meals, Family Promise staff members "look at what the obstacles have been for their families ... and find ways to overcome them so once they are in a sustainable housing situation, they are able to maintain that."
Purchasing the $24,000 van was an immediate priority, Battista said.
"Living in a rural community, transportation is super vital," she said. "We've not had a lot of public transportation available, and so that wasn't an option for us."
She said Family Promise advanced $5,300 from its operating budget for the van and is raising money to replenish the funds.
Tomah Health Foundation president Pete Reichardt said the donation is consistent with the foundation's mission.
"It's the mission of our foundation to support non-profits that have an impact on children and health and wellness in our community," Reichardt said. "This is a great organization, and they're doing great things in our community."
He said Family Promise "promotes children and healthy families in our community."
"We all know healthy children that come from a good environment also end up being good students and have a good start on having a great life as adults," Reichardt said.
Battista said the need in Monroe County is clear and immediate. The Tomah Area School District, for example, has identified 150 homeless students who are enrolled in district schools.
"Any one of us missing a few paychecks could end up in a dire situation," she said. "We have to look at each family situation and figure out what their needs are."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.