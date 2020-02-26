Foundation gives Family Promise $2,000 to purchase van

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Living in a rural community, transportation is super vital," she said. "We've not had a lot of public transportation available, and so that wasn't an option for us."

She said Family Promise advanced $5,300 from its operating budget for the van and is raising money to replenish the funds.

Tomah Health Foundation president Pete Reichardt said the donation is consistent with the foundation's mission.

"It's the mission of our foundation to support non-profits that have an impact on children and health and wellness in our community," Reichardt said. "This is a great organization, and they're doing great things in our community."

He said Family Promise "promotes children and healthy families in our community."

"We all know healthy children that come from a good environment also end up being good students and have a good start on having a great life as adults," Reichardt said.

Battista said the need in Monroe County is clear and immediate. The Tomah Area School District, for example, has identified 150 homeless students who are enrolled in district schools.