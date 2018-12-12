Five Tomah City Council seats and two Tomah School Board seats are up for grabs in the April 2, 2019, general election.
For the city council, Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 are up for election. All incumbent council members −Mary Ann Kmoiskey (District 1), Jeff Cram (District 3), Travis Scholze (District 5) and Wayne Kling (District 7) − have filed to run.
The only contested race is District 1, where Adam Gigous is challenging Komiskey.
The District 8 seat is also up for election since council member Remy Gomez was appointed to the position Nov. 14 following former council member Larry Siekert’s resignation in September. Voters will fill the remainder of the two-year term, which expires in 2020. Gomez and Susan Holme have both taken out papers for District 8.
No one has filed to run for the two school board positions up for election. The incumbents are Gary Grovesteen and Pam Buchda. School board members serve three-year terms.
Papers for city council and school board are due by Jan. 2.
Incumbents who decide not to seek re-election must file their declarations of non-candidacy by Dec. 21.
Primaries, if necessary, will be held Feb. 19, 2019.
