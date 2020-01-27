You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fresh market growers meeting Feb. 6 in Black River Falls
0 comments

Fresh market growers meeting Feb. 6 in Black River Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

Jackson County University of Wisconsin-Extension will host the 2020 Fresh Market Growers educational meeting. The program will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Office, 227 S. 11th St., Black River Falls.

The meeting will focus on a number of topics for beginning market growers, specifically farmers markets and roadside stand marketers. Topics will include successful marketing with social media, merchandising for fresh market sales and greenhouse production.

Event speaker Claire Strader, Fair Share Coalition farmers’ market vendor/farmer and Dane County commercial vegetable agent, will lead a discussion on product mix, market niche, how to display products, customer service and money handling, among other topics.

Julie Dawson, UW-Extension horticulture specialist, will discuss greenhouse production strategies via a livestream webinar with opportunity for questions in live time.

The final speaker will be Kristin Runge, UW-Extension communication research specialist. She will discuss research findings regarding best social media marketing practices for fresh market producers with an opportunity for attendees to share from their own experiences.

The 2020 Fresh Market Growers Program is open to all area fresh market growers and vendors. The cost of $10 includes all materials, lunch and refreshments.

Pre-registration is requested so that organizers can plan for materials and lunch count.

For more information or to register, contact the Jackson County Extension at 715-284-4257 or jamie.pfaff@wisc.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah man referred for seventh OWI
News

Tomah man referred for seventh OWI

A 74-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for seventh-offense drunk driving after a Jan. 11 traffic stop in Tomah.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News