Fresh market growers meeting Feb. 6 in Black River Falls

Jackson County University of Wisconsin-Extension will host the 2020 Fresh Market Growers educational meeting. The program will be held Thursday, Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Extension Office, 227 S. 11th St., Black River Falls.

The meeting will focus on a number of topics for beginning market growers, specifically farmers markets and roadside stand marketers. Topics will include successful marketing with social media, merchandising for fresh market sales and greenhouse production.

Event speaker Claire Strader, Fair Share Coalition farmers’ market vendor/farmer and Dane County commercial vegetable agent, will lead a discussion on product mix, market niche, how to display products, customer service and money handling, among other topics.

Julie Dawson, UW-Extension horticulture specialist, will discuss greenhouse production strategies via a livestream webinar with opportunity for questions in live time.

The final speaker will be Kristin Runge, UW-Extension communication research specialist. She will discuss research findings regarding best social media marketing practices for fresh market producers with an opportunity for attendees to share from their own experiences.