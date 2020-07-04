From Act 10 to COVID-19: Cindy Zahrte retires after 10 years as Tomah superintendent

"It was a very difficult time," Zahrte said of the next few months. "The belief I had and the belief of (the Tomah School Board) is that we've got to work together."

She said the board's approach helped the district navigate the crisis with as little acrimony as possible.

"I think the board recognized this wasn't the time to stomp on people when they were already down," Zahrte said. "It wasn't us against them. The board's approach was to do everything collaboratively."

Zahrte said the board and administration made it a priority to include teachers in the district's decision-making process, including revisions to the teacher handbook.

"The teachers were fighting some real negativity from the legislature ... and I think there was recognition that the teachers are the most important people in our district when it comes to impacting our children," Zahrte said. "We've got to ensure they're feeling valued and what they do is very important."

While most of the budget cuts came from teacher compensation, there were other reductions. Programs were combined, the district eliminated its gifted and talented coordinator and some extracurriculars were cut at the middle school. Zahrte said the board relied heavily on attrition and "tried not to put teachers against each other."