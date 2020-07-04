From Act 10 to COVID-19: Cindy Zahrte retires after 10 years as Tomah superintendent

It was a tenure that started with Act 10 and concluded with COVID-19.
History will record that Cindy Zahrte led the Tomah Area School District though interesting times.
Zahrte brought her 10 years as Tomah superintendent to a close June 30, when she retired and handed to reins to her successor, Dr. Charles Hanson. Her retirement concluded nearly four decades in public education, almost of all of them in Tomah.
She became superintendent just in time to deal with a tidal wave of change to public education — from a de-unionized workforce to technology that opened new avenues for children to learn.
Zahrte said the public school classroom has been thoroughly transformed since the early 1980s.
"When I was new, you could walk into your classroom, you could teach your lessons, and if the kids failed, they failed, and it was the kids' fault," she said. "There's a whole new expectation that a child is going to be successful. That's a very positive change, but it's a lot more work."
Zahrte graduated from Reedsburg High School and was a reading teacher in Seneca for a year before Tomah High School principal Tony Evers hired her as a social studies teacher in 1980.
She worked in Tomah for three years before heading to Arizona. She taught there for one year as an eighth-grade social studies teacher and then moved to Madison for one year to work on her master's degree.
"I needed to spread my wings a little bit to see what was out there," Zahrte said. "(Superintendent) Jim Kavanaugh had said, 'Don't be afraid to apply back in Tomah if you leave ... we'll be happy to have you back."
Zahrte kept the offer in her back pocket. She returned to Tomah in 1986 as the district's gifted and talented coordinator, which began 34 consecutive years as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and superintendent.
After nine years as Tomah Middle School principal, Zahrte was chosen to replace the retiring Bob Fasbender. Shortly thereafter, she was confronted by a firestorm known as Act 10. The legislation, introduced in early 2011 and passed later in the year, stripped school district personnel of collective bargaining rights.
The legislation had the effect of capping wages and reducing benefits for public school employees and was accompanied by significant cuts in state aid to local school districts. It ignited a storm of protest at the state capitol.
"I'll never forget that phone call in the middle of the night," Zahrte said. "There was concern that teachers were thinking about not coming into work. There was a movement encouraging people to go down to Madison and protest."
She said the following day was chaotic, but enough Tomah teachers reported to get the district through the school day.
"It was a very difficult time," Zahrte said of the next few months. "The belief I had and the belief of (the Tomah School Board) is that we've got to work together."
She said the board's approach helped the district navigate the crisis with as little acrimony as possible.
"I think the board recognized this wasn't the time to stomp on people when they were already down," Zahrte said. "It wasn't us against them. The board's approach was to do everything collaboratively."
Zahrte said the board and administration made it a priority to include teachers in the district's decision-making process, including revisions to the teacher handbook.
"The teachers were fighting some real negativity from the legislature ... and I think there was recognition that the teachers are the most important people in our district when it comes to impacting our children," Zahrte said. "We've got to ensure they're feeling valued and what they do is very important."
While most of the budget cuts came from teacher compensation, there were other reductions. Programs were combined, the district eliminated its gifted and talented coordinator and some extracurriculars were cut at the middle school. Zahrte said the board relied heavily on attrition and "tried not to put teachers against each other."
The district also lost many of its veteran teachers in the wake of Act 10.
"So many teachers left the profession," Zahrte said. "That made room for a lot of movement around the state, and that movement is still occurring. We've had many years when we've had in excess of 25 new teachers, and that takes a toll on a district."
The district finances solidified in 2016, when Tomah became of the last districts in the state to pass a referendum to override state-imposed revenue caps. Zahrte said the district was able to re-hire some of the counselors, social workers and special education teachers that were cut after Act 10. The district also hired an additional elementary school principal, converted Lemonweir Elementary School to a year-round school and established a Montessori School.
Last year, voters passed another referendum that allows the district to levy beyond the cap through 2023.
"Just being able to hire back many of the positions we lost during Act 10 has been important," she said. "The passing of the referendum allows us to respond much better to the social and emotional needs of the kids."
Zahrte is optimistic about the new generation of teachers entering the profession.
"The one thing that always remains the same is the excitement that they have for having their first teaching job and a classroom of their own," Zahrte said. "They're so excited to get to work for what they are trained to do."
When Zahrte announced her retirement in late 2019, it appeared her final six months were destined to be relatively uneventful. Instead, she had to lead the school district through academic and fiscal uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we passed the referendum, I thought we were going to be in good fiscal shape for the next three years, and the new superintendent would be coming into a district that was in good shape," she said.
The biggest challenge was scrambling to salvage the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The state ordered all public and private schools in the state to close March 18, and the district switched on the fly to virtual classrooms.
Zahrte said the same level of cooperation that got the district through Act 10 is getting the district through COVID-19.
"School closed at the end of the day Tuesday, and on Thursday, we rolled with distance learning," she said. "It wasn't perfect. It wasn't pretty. But we stayed in contact with the vast majority of students."
The COVID-19 virus also introduced uncertainties into Zahrte's retirement plans. She and her husband Tim had planned to travel together but that has changed.
"We'll be staying close to home until we get through this whole health crisis," she said.
Zahrte said the most important thing she learned as superintendent is that leadership is a cooperative effort.
"I've worked with some wonderful people over the years," she said. "They've reinforced the idea that leadership isn't top-down. You have to surround yourself with good people and listen to their ideas."
