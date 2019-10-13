Children at Miller Elementary School learned how to escape a house when a fire breaks out.
Curt Ladwig, a fire inspector for the Fort McCoy Fire Department, brought the department's smoke house trailer to Miller Thursday morning for Fire Prevention Week and told them what to do in the event of a fire.
The trailer is filled with smoke, and the children are instructed to crawl on their hands and knees under the smoke and heat, Ladwig said. In a real fire, it's difficult to breathe because the air is super-heated.
"In a fire, in approximately two minutes the temperature will rise to approximately 500 degrees," he said. "Your lungs shut down at 212 degrees; you can't breathe the super-heated air, so we teach them to crawl under it. Hot air will rise and then come down, so the easiest way to get out is on the ground."
It's important for people to know how to evacuate their residence safely, and they should have a plan and practice in place in case a fire happens, Ladwig said. They should also designate a meeting place away from the burning building.
"Why wouldn't you practice getting out of your house?" Ladwig said. "Being prepared is the key to safely getting out of a fire. Fire happens seven days a week, 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, so being prepared, knowing what you're going to do ahead of time ... is important."
This is the first time the Fort McCoy Fire Department has taken the smoke house to Miller Elementary.
Julie Zingler, Miller speech and language pathologist and member of the safety committee, said the school welcomed the visit because it's a more realistic fire experience that's safe for students.
"I think this is something they can't experience other places, so I thought it would be something new for them to see with Fire Safety Week," she said.
Third-grade teacher Tracy Perkins said it was a great event for the students.
"It gives them a realistic experience of what it could be like to have a fire in their house and what they need to do to get safely out," she said. "I think a lot of the (students) are kind of shocked as to what it was like, but I think they enjoyed the experience."
Third grade student Anja Johnson said getting out of the smoke house was nothing like she expected it to be.
"It was kind of scary and kind of creepy at first because I couldn't see anything, but I could kind of see, and I was like 'is this what it's really going to be like?'" she said. "Then when they said it was going to be black, I thought 'oh, that's different.'"
Fellow third grader Jackson Habeck agreed. He said he learned a lot during the demonstration.
"I was kind of scared because I could barely see anything, but I wasn't nervous," he said.
