Donations are being accepted for the family of Nicholas Janz, 40, of Warrens, who was killed in a workplace accident July 1 at Volk Field.
Janz is survived by his wife, Amy, and three children ages nine, seven and five. Donations will help the family cover immediate costs and future expenses in providing for the couple's children.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor Janz, a Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs employee.
"Nicholas Janz was a diligent and dedicated Department of Military Affairs employee but also a devoted husband and father, loving son and brother and a loyal friend to many," Evers said. "The people of Wisconsin, his family and community will remember his legacy."
The GoFundMe campaign had raised over $12,000 from 115 different donors as of Friday.
