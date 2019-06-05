A fund raiser will be held Saturday, June 8 for Joanne and Tom Reardon, a Kendall couple that lost everything in a house fire.
Doors open at Kendall Community Hall starting at 4 p.m. Food is available for $5 per plate, and there will be raffles for three firearms, a meat raffle and 50/50 raffle.
It will also be the last stop of a poker run that is being held that day.
The event is sponsored by friends and family of the couple. All donations are welcome.
