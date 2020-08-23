Funding plan offered for Rolling Hills Nursing Home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors will take another crack at funding Rolling Hills Nursing Home when it meets Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Sparta American Legion Post 100 starting at 6 p.m.

Supervisors will vote on transferring $2 million for the general reserve fund to complete the funding for a new facility that was originally estimated to cost $16 million. The county's Finance Committee approved the transfer Aug. 20 by a 4-1 vote with committee member David Pierce voting no. Committee chair Cedric Schnitzler and committee members Wallace Habhegger, Mark Halverson and Toni Wittestad voted yes.

It was originally estimated that the cost increase would by $4 million, but the resolution assumes that the current construction market will limit the increase to $2 million.

Supervisors in 2017 allocated $16 million in bonding for a facility that would replace an aging and deteriorating structure in Sparta, but a dispute over the site delayed the project and increased the cost. The new facility would have 50 nursing home beds, 24 community-based residential facilities and a 24-unit independent living unit.

The resolution requires approval by two-thirds of the board (11 of the 16 members) to take effect. Nine supervisors voted in favor of bonding for the extra $4 million in July.