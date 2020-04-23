Garage sales, rummages sales put on hold

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, prohibits garage sales, rummage sales, yard sales or any other out-of-home sales. Residents of Wisconsin are not allowed to hold such sales as long as the order remains in effect through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26.

“Spring cleaning, organizing, and decluttering is a great way to relieve stress, but this year we may need to hang on to unwanted items for a little longer,“ said Sharon Nelson, Monroe County Health Department director/health officer.

Sales that would occur via an online platform and mailed are still allowed.

Nelson said Safer at Home is working. She said initial projections show that without Safer at Home, there would be significantly more cases of COVID-19 and deaths in Wisconsin associated with COVID-19. Through April 22, Wisconsin has reported 4,620 confirmed cases and 242 deaths.

“Working together to stop the spread of COVID-19 is critical in allowing us to get back to our normal way of living,” she said. “Please keep up the good work by staying home except for essential travel, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer and sanitize surfaces frequently touched by others.”

Anyone with questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19 can call 2-1-1 or text COVID-19 to 211-211.