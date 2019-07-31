Lisa Giertych has known Geoffrey Hoffmann since she was a seventh-grade student at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church and School.
That was in 1976.
Their relationship evolved over the years from student-teacher to friends and colleagues and to parent-teacher. One thing is for certain, Hoffmann left a mark on Giertych's life.
Giertych fondly remembered Hoffmann, who died Sunday at age 65 after a four-month battle with cancer. She recalled Hoffmann as an educator with a talent for encouraging others.
"I told my daughter yesterday that I have a great life and a great family, but I can say he is literally the one person in my life that made me believe I could do what I wanted to and that I had the gift to do it and constantly encouraged me as an adult like I was his student," she said.
Born in Pratt, Kansas, Hoffmann grew up in Milwaukee, where he graduated from South Milwaukee High School in 1971. Following high school Hoffman attended Doctor Martin Luther College, where he received a bachelor's degree in education in 1975.
Hoffmann married his wife, Susan (Lenz), in 1978. The couple raised two children, Joshua Hoffmann and Natosha Hoffmann.
After college Hoffmann began his teaching career at St. Paul Lutheran School, where he remained for 43 years, serving as principal for the final three years of his career.
In addition to teaching, Hoffmann coached the school's sports teams. He coached girls basketball for 43 years, softball for 25 years, girls volleyball for 16 years, track and field for 43 years, boys basketball for 34 years and boys softball for 15 years.
Craig Franks also had Hoffmann as a teacher in seventh grade but said he didn't really get to know Hoffmann until he returned to Tomah and became the chairman of the board that administers St. Paul School when Hoffmann was the principal.
"As a chairman I got to know him pretty well. We spent a lot of evenings together talking about schools and stuff," he said. "He was a very dedicated man, really loved the Lord, and it was a pleasure working with him."
Franks said Hoffmann was a "very gentle person, very kind and easy going ... he had a big heart and cared about everybody," Franks said.
Hoffmann was a humble person, Giertych said. Whenever someone tried to give him a compliment, he would deflect and say that he learned more from his students or that what he did was nothing compared to what the student did.
"He was always giving credit to other people," she said.
Giertych said he had a big heart and his biggest goal was to make sure his students "had their faith and always carried it with them, and he dearly loved to see each of them grow and use the gifts God gave them."
Hoffmann was aware of which skills he did and did not possess and wasn't afraid to bring in someone with more expertise in a field to give his students a higher quality of education, Giertych said.
Giertych said Hoffmann was as passionate about education as he was abou sports.
"Everybody called him 'coach' because he not only coached them on the field or on the court, but he coached their souls too," she said. "As passionate as he was about his sports … he was even more passionate to coach and feed the kids’ souls."
Franks said the thing he will always remember about Hoffmann is his love of sports and his affinity with students.
"My daughter wasn't in any sports, but he always called her 'Smiley' and enjoyed interacting with all the kids," he said. "He seemed to have a pretty good rapport with them."
One memory Giertych said she'll never forget about Hoffmann is the first day she met him.
Hoffmann walked into the classroom, and Giertych said the class convinced one student to say "Good morning, Geoffrey."
When they did, Hoffmann turned around, face beet red, trying not to laugh and said, "that's Mr. Hoffmann to you."
"He was just a very special person on many fronts," Giertych said. "He was a great man with a serving heart."
